Trump to Inslee Amid Seattle Antifa Revolt: ‘Take Back Your City NOW. If You Don’t, I Will.’

As antifa militants have taken over six blocks of Seattle’s Capitol Hill district, calling it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” or the “People’s Republic of Capitol Hill,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has refused to act, and Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) actually laughed about this open revolt, claiming he hadn’t heard about it. He did say, however, that he was demobilizing the National Guard. President Donald Trump told Durkan and Inslee to get their acts together, stat.

“Radical Left Governor and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,” the president tweeted. “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

Gov. Inslee on so-called “autonomous zone” on Capitol Hill: “That’s news to me”. pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

President Trump is correct — this is not a game. Roughly 500 Americans live in the six city blocks that antifa militants have claimed in the name of their revolution. The anarchists in the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” appear to have set up an extortion racket to blackmail local businesses into forking over supplies. – READ MORE

