Trump to Demand Recount in Wisconsin

The Trump campaign announced that it will “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin, a crucial state for Republicans where Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently holds a razor-thin lead.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a Wednesday statement.

Biden leads Trump in the state by about 20,000 votes—0.7 percent of 3.2 million ballots cast—according to the New York Times. Under Wisconsin law, a campaign must be within 1 percent to request a recount, which will cost Trump roughly $3 million should the current margin hold. The cost is refunded if the recount changes the election’s outcome.

Trump earned a surprise narrow victory in the state in 2016, defeating failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by about 23,000 votes. Green Party nominee Jill Stein successfully pushed for a recount, which cost $1.8 million. Trump’s win was reaffirmed. – READ MORE

