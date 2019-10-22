Trump to Cancel Subscriptions to ‘Fake’ New York Times, Washington Post

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night, President Donald Trump revealed the White House is thinking about canceling its subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The president said, “They gave the Pulitzer Prizes to people that got it wrong, OK? All these people doing it for The New York Times, which is a fake newspaper — we don’t even want it in the White House anymore.”

“We’re probably gonna terminate that and The Washington Post. They’re fake,” he said on “Hannity.”

On Tuesday morning, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham confirmed to Politico that Trump was indeed talking about The Times and Post subscriptions — “which we won’t be renewing.”

Among other examples, the president is likely referring to the controversial 1920s-era New York Times reporter Walter Duranty, who ignored reports of massive and gruesome Soviet atrocities, and 1950s-era Times reporter Herbert Matthews, who made the glorification of Fidel Castro a journalistic campaign. Matthews refused to accept evidence Castro was a communist — and was himself a propaganda tool. – READ MORE