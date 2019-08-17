Trump tells NH rallygoers ‘we have a bunch of socialists or communists to beat’ — as Dem rivals gather nearby

With several of his Democratic rivals hosting competing events down the street, President Trump confidently told raucous rallygoers Thursday evening in New Hampshire, the state that gave him his first presidential primary win, that they have “no choice” but to vote for him again in 2020 — if they want their 401(k)s to remain intact.

“Are we sure we’re in New Hampshire?” Trump asked at one point, as the crowd roared and he discussed the state’s soaring economy. “You have a reputation as a very staid, very elegant people, and you’re not acting it tonight, and that’s a good thing.”

“We have reduced the total amount of opioids prescribed by 34 percent,” Trump said, noting that thousands of defendants have been prosecuted federally in opioid-related cases.

A fiery stage was set hours before Thursday’s rally, when the president told reporters at a New Jersey airport that Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., were “very anti-Jewish and anti-Israel” — and said he supported Israel’s decision to bar them from entering the country.

“Now we have a bunch of socialists or communists to beat,” Trump said, as the Manchester crowd jeered. “They’re not far away. Does anybody want to pay a 95-percent tax?” – READ MORE