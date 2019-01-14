Trump tells Judge Jeanine Pirro that Dems must ‘come to their senses’ on border security

Trump joins Judge Jeanine for a phone interview to give an update on where Washington is at with the border crisis

President Trump says that what’s happening along the U.S.-Mexico border constitutes a “humanitarian crisis,” telling Fox News that if Democrats “don’t come to their senses” he’ll declare a national emergency.

Speaking by phone with Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” the president slammed Dems, saying they continue to prolong the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history over funding for Trump’s proposed border wall.

“I have the absolute right to call a national emergency,” Trump reiterated, adding “I’d rather see the Democrats come back from their vacation and act.” (The president may have been referring to reports that some 30 Democrats were in Puerto Rico this weekend, meeting with lobbyists and attending a special performance of the Broadway play “Hamilton.”)

Trump said he hasn’t left the White House since the shutdown began Dec. 22, willing to speak with Democrats about a deal to end the impasse.

"I've been here virtually every night," he told Judge Pirro.