Trump-supporting BBQ food truck sells anti-PC shirts redefining ‘LGBTQ’ — and the liberal outrage mob pounces

A Kentucky barbecue food joint is facing the wrath of the liberal outrage mob online after the business began selling T-shirts redefining the meaning of “LGBTQ.”

What happened?

Traditionally, the “LGBTQ” acronym is an ode to marginalized sexual identities. But Belle’s Smoking BBQ, which operates out of a food truck, recently began selling T-shirts that radically redefine what LGBTQ means.

Instead of “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer,” the shirts say: “I support LGBTQ: Liberty, Guns, Bible, Trump, BBQ.”

Restaurant owner Jamie Smith told the Courier Journal that he and his workers have worn the shirts for more than a year and a half now, but only received backlash after he advertised the merchandise on social media, which triggered an avalanche of progressive indignation.



Smith said that within just hours of posting the shirt online, social media “went berserk.” Then came the threatening calls, of which Smith said he fielded “about 30.” – READ MORE