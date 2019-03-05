‘Trump Supporters’ Walked Down Hollywood Blvd Like Dogs Because Art

Their feud continued several days later, after Lahren weighed in on illegal immigration.

Cardi B posted: “Don’t make me get my leash.”

A group of artists called In Decline organized an exhibit entitled “Hate Breed.” The group summarized the exhibit as “Dogs,” or white males wearing MAGA hats and leashes, versus “Dog Walkers,” people of color and members of the LGBTQ community, or “those most affected by racism and bigotry,” in an email to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The exhibit’s purpose was to demonstrate the willingness of the “Dog Walkers” to walk the “Dogs” “down the path of empathy,” they said.

The group said the dogs did not represent every single Trump supporter, but said “we believe that most people who support him do so for misguided reasons. They have been poorly trained by an information landscape they do not understand.”

The group also said Trump supporters attract intolerance because “avowed racists and bigots tend to find a deeper connection to Trump than most of the past conservative candidates.”

The exhibition drew in more than “two-dozen men and women of color and members of the LGBTQ community,” according to In Decline’s press release.

The anti-Trump art exhibit comes on the heels of the recent art performance in Washington, D.C., mocking the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump by featuring a lookalike model vacuuming.

