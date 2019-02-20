Trump Slams High-Speed Rail: ‘Hundreds Of Times More Expensive’ Than A Wall

Trump declared a national emergency Friday to divert more funding to build wall along portions of the southern border. Many Democrats have cited the high cost of a southern border wall as a reason to oppose it, so Trump is trying to compare a wall to California’s largely abandoned high-speed rail project.

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom abandoned the state’s controversial high-speed rail project after years of delays and massive cost overruns. Newsom’s announcement came after state auditors issued a scathing report late last year.

The High-Speed Rail Authority’s “flawed decision making regarding the start of high-speed rail system construction in the Central Valley” and poor management led to billions in cost overruns.

Newsom said the state would finish the 119-mile Central Valley portion of the line, adding that not finishing that corridor would force the state to return $3.5 billion in federal funding. He doesn’t want Trump to have those funds.

While it’s not clear if California’s high-speed rail line would cost hundreds of times more than a border wall, estimates show that on a per-mile basis, high-speed rail is about four times more expensive.

Finishing the entire high-speed rail project would cost an estimated $77 billion, however, finishing the Central Valley portion is projected to cost $10.6 billion or $89 million per mile.

Trump asked Congress last year for $5 billion to build 215 miles of border wall, kicking off a funding fight that only ended after the longest federal government shutdown in history. The price tag for that wall funding ask came out to $23 million per mile.

Congress recently authorized roughly $1.4 billion for 55 miles of border wall at $25 million per mile. The president’s national emergency order allows him to tap another $6.7 billion for border wall funding.

Sixteen states, led by California, sued the Trump administration to reverse the national emergency order.

