Trump Signs Order Barring Illegal Aliens From Census Count

Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that would exclude illegal aliens from being counted by the census for purposes of apportioning congressional districts.

As the president knew it would, liberal heads began exploding all over the country.

The memo, according to a White House aide, “is another decisive step toward fulfilling his solemn pledge to ensure only American citizens have congressional representation, not illegal aliens.” There’s no reason that California should have 2 or 3 additional representatives in Congress just because they have lax immigration enforcement. It disadvantages those states that try to enforce the law. Counting illegal aliens for purposes of creating congressional districts is patently unfair.

The problem is that there is no citizenship question on the census so there’s no way to determine if someone is legal or illegal — and the Supreme Court has already ruled that a citizenship question on the census form is unconstitutional. In 2016, the Court ruled that apportioning legislative districts by total population rather than eligibility to vote is required by the 14th Amendment. – READ MORE

