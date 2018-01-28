Trump says US ‘indebted’ to Holocaust survivors as world marks anniversary of liberation

The world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday as elderly survivors gathered at the former Auschwitz death camp and political leaders warned that the Nazi genocide must continue to serve as a warning.

“On Holocaust Remembrance Day we mourn and grieve the murder of 6 million innocent Jewish men, women and children, and the millions of others who perished in the evil Nazi Genocide,” President Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. “We pledge with all of our might and resolve: Never Again!”

On Friday Trump issued a statement in advance of the commemoration that said that “our nation is indebted to the Holocaust’s survivors.”

On Holocaust Remembrance Day we mourn and grieve the murder of 6 million innocent Jewish men, women and children, and the millions of others who perished in the evil Nazi Genocide. We pledge with all of our might and resolve: Never Again! https://t.co/PfHM7UiZ0C pic.twitter.com/25W0SZHTOu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2018

“Tomorrow marks the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi death and concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland,” Trump said. “We take this opportunity to recall the Nazis’ systematic persecution and brutal murder of six million Jewish people. In their death camps and under their inhuman rule, the Nazis also enslaved and killed millions of Slavs, Roma, gays, people with disabilities, priests and religious leaders, and others who courageously opposed their brutal regime.” – READ MORE

First Lady Melania Trump visited the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, on Thursday in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which will be observed on Saturday.

Trump visited the museum ahead of the holiday to “pay respect to the six million Jews lost in the Holocaust and the millions of other victims of Nazi persecution,” according to a statement from the First Lady’s office.

Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy pic.twitter.com/za8MN6pKRZ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2018

Mrs. Trump remarked, “My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust. Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love. My heart is with you, and we remember.” – READ MORE