Trump Says Senate Shouldn’t ‘Go Home’ Until His Executive Nominees Are Confirmed

More than 20 of Trump’s ambassador picks are still awaiting confirmation, according to the American Foreign Service Association’s list last updated on Jan. 25.

Trump’s complaint comes days after Senate Republicans took steps to speed up their ability to approve the president’s nominees. The Senate Rules Committee, which is led by Republicans, approved limiting debate time for most nominees Wednesday, reported Politico. The measure is not final, however, as McConnell has not brought it to the floor.

If approved, the rule would bring a major change: Post-cloture debate would be capped at two hours instead of 30 hours in most cases.

Trump did have at least one nomination victory this week, too. The Senate confirmed William Barr as the new attorney general Thursday, a little less than a month after his confirmation hearing. Barr was attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1993.

Trump’s supporters also touted that, with McConnell’s help, the president broke a record in July for the number of appeals court judge confirmations during the first half of a presidency.

