Trump says he would ‘want to hear’ dirt on 2020 rivals from foreign governments

President Trump said he would be willing to listen to foreign governments if they approached him with information on a political rival.

Trump made the admission during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, adding that he would not necessarily contact the FBI if such an approach was made. Video from the interview went public Wednesday evening.

“I think I’d want to hear it… I think you might want to listen, there isn’t anything wrong with listening,” he said.

“If somebody called from a country, Norway, ‘we have information on your opponent’ — oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

The president continued in the interview: “Somebody comes up and says, ‘hey, I have information on your opponent,’ do you call the FBI?

"I'll tell you what, I've seen a lot of things over my life. I don't think in my whole life I've ever called the FBI. In my whole life. You don't call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do."