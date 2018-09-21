Trump, Republicans Increasingly Confident Kavanaugh Will Be Confirmed, Sources Say

According to Politico’s sources, President Trump and Republicans are increasingly “bullish” on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On the same day reports revealed that a second potential witness named by Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, denied her claims, Politico reported that Trump and the GOP are “growing more bullish about Kavanaugh’s survival.”

“We’re very confident,” said a Republican “in touch with the White House” when asked by Politico if Kavanaugh would weather the storm.

Politico cites the change in tone from some Republican senators who initially called for further investigations, among them Sen. Bob Corker, as giving the GOP more confidence that the confirmation process will move forward.

That confidence has likewise been conveyed by Trump in his recent public comments. Speaking to reporters ahead of his trip to see the areas hit by Hurricane Florence on Wednesday, Trump expressed strong sympathy for Kavanaugh and called the Democrats' handling of the allegation — which Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein sat on for two months before unveiling it in the eleventh hour of the confirmation process — "unfair."