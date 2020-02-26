Trump Ramps up Attacks on Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sotomayer

President Donald Trump has ramped up his attacks on Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.

During a press conference in India on Tuesday, Trump continued to accuse the justices of bias against him. His lines of attack began on Monday night with a pair of tweets.

Then, during a press conference in India, Trump again said the justices should recuse themselves from any cases involving his administration.

“It’s very obvious,” Trump said. “Justice Ginsburg should because she went wild during the campaign when I was running.”

He added that Justice Sotomayor was “trying to shame people with perhaps a different view.” – READ MORE

