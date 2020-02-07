Trump proudly displays ‘Acquitted’ headlines, mere feet from Pelosi at prayer breakfast

President Trump proudly displayed two newspapers with blaring “Acquitted” headlines Thursday morning, waving them before a National Prayer Breakfast audience in his first appearance since he was declared not guilty in his Senate impeachment trial.

The president brandished the headlines mere feet from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after both arrived at the breakfast.

Trump first picked up a USA Today newspaper and presented it before the audience. He then put it down and picked up a copy of Thursday’s Washington Post, which had a similar headline.

President @realDonaldTrump holds up a newspaper with the headline “ACQUITTED” in front of @SpeakerPelosi at the #NationalPrayerBreakfast 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hHhmtmzkai — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) February 6, 2020

He later addressed the audience and took some not-so-subtle swipes at Pelosi once more.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when you know that is not so,” he said. Pelosi had publicly said during the impeachment process that she and fellow Democrats were “prayerful” and that she prays for the president. – READ MORE