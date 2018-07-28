Business Politics
Trump Predicts GDP Growth of 8% to 9% if Trade Deficit Falls
President Trump, in an interview with Sean Hannity on Friday, told the Fox host that if the trade deficit falls, the United States could see eight or nine percent GDP growth.
“If I cut [the $817 billion trade deficit] in half, right there, we’ll pick up three to four points,” Trump said. “So you can add that to the four or five, and so we’d be at eight or nine [percent GDP growth].”
The president added that economist and liberal commentator Paul Krugman “doesn’t know a thing,” slamming his predictions. – READ MORE
The man, identified as Tony, said he was a third-generation steelworker who had been laid off two-and-a-half years ago.
He said he found other work, but he was forced to work 70 to 80-hour weeks just to make ends meet.
Now that he’s got his job at the mill back, he said he can make a living with a 40-hour week and spend more time with his family.
When he was asked what it means to his family and friends to know that he’s back at work at the mill, he wiped away tears and replied, “That we’ve got a way of life.”
“It’s just nice to know that we’ve got someone fighting for us to keep our jobs. It was rough for a lot of us,” Tony said. – READ MORE
