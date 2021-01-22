Trump Plays Sinatra Song During White House Exit, Irking Media

When President Donald Trump departed the White House on Wednesday morning, Frank Sinatra’s iconic song “My Way” was blaring in the background.

The song is one of Trump’s favorites, notably featuring when Trump and former first lady Melania Trump danced to the tune at an inauguration reception in January 2017.

The media were predictably irked by the song, triggering pundits and allegedly straight reporters to mock Trump.

“‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra was played as Trump departed,” said NBC News “presidential historian” Michael Beschloss. “Sinatra is on record as having hated Donald Trump.”- READ MORE

