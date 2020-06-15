Trump On Seattle Being ‘Occupied By Anarchists’: ‘If They Don’t Straighten That Situation Out, We’re Going To Straighten It Out’

President Donald Trump told Fox News host Harris Faulkner in an interview that aired on Thursday that if Washington State officials do not fix the situation involving an occupied region in Seattle that the federal government will intervene to solve the problem.

“If there were more toughness, you wouldn’t have the kind of devastation that you had in Minneapolis and in Seattle,” Trump said. “I mean, let’s see what’s going on in Seattle, but I will tell you, if they don’t straighten that situation out, we’re going to straighten it out.”

“What I mean is very simple,” Trump continued. “We’re not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists … no, we’re not going to let this happen in Seattle. If we have to go in, we’re going to go in. The governor’s either going to do it — let the governor do it. He’s got great National Guard troops. So he can do it.”

"But one way or the other it's going to get done," Trump concluded. "These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city."

