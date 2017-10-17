Trump: Obama ‘didn’t often’ call families of fallen service members

President Trump said Monday he has written letters to the families of the four soldiers killed in Niger and plans to call them, and claimed former President Barack Obama didn’t make personal phone calls to families of soldiers killed in action.

“I felt very, very badly about that. I always feel badly. It’s the toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens, soldiers are killed. It’s a very difficult thing,” Trump told reporters during a news conference in the Rose Garden. “It gets to a point where you make four or five of them in one day, it’s a very tough day and for me that’s by far the toughest. The traditional way if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls. A lot of them didn’t make calls.”

"I like to call when it's appropriate, when I think I'm able to do it. They have made the ultimate sacrifice so generally I would say that I like to call. I'm going to be calling them," Trump said. "I want a little time to pass. I'm going to be calling them. I have, as you know since I've been president I have, but in addition, I actually wrote letters individually to the soldiers we're talking about and they're going to be going out either today or tomorrow."