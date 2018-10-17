Trump: ‘Now I Can Go After Horseface And Her 3rd Rate Lawyer’

On Monday, a federal judge threw out the defamation lawsuit filed by porn star Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti against President Trump for calling her claim that a man was sent to threaten her into silence a “total con job.” In response, Trump issued a tweet Tuesday morning celebrating that he’s now free to “go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer.”

“The Court agrees with Mr. Trump’s argument because the tweet in question constitutes ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States,” District Judge S. James Otero wrote in a ruling issued Monday (full text below). “The First Amendment protects this type of rhetorical statement.” Otero also ordered Daniels to pay for Trump’s legal fees.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

