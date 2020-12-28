Trump Livid That Melania Hasn’t Been On Any Magazine Covers While Michelle Obama Was On 12

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to fume that his wife Melania has not been featured on one magazine cover as First Lady. This is in direct contrast to her predecessor Michelle Obama, who was featured on twelve covers as First Lady.

Trump retweeted a Brietbart News article that included the caption, “The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years.”

Trump added that Melania is, “The greatest of all time. Fake News!”

The greatest of all time. Fake News! https://t.co/jiWjLrynQW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2020

During her time as First Lady, Michelle was on twelve magazine covers, including three for Vogue alone, according to Daily Mail.

Prior to marrying Trump, Melania made her living as a model, meaning that she is arguably more qualified to be on magazine covers than any other First Ladies in history. Before becoming First Lady, Melania was even featured on the cover of Vogue wearing a Christian Dior wedding dress in February of 2005 after her wedding to Trump. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --