Trump: Little ‘Dicky Durbin’ Lying about Haiti Comments

Little Dicky Durbin.

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), referring to the senator as “Dicky,” mischaracterized what was said at Thursday’s meeting on immigration where the president was accused of calling African nations and Haiti a “shithole.”

“Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t be made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our military,” the president posted online.

The president has made a habit of using derogatory nicknames for his political enemies. He referred frequently to “Crooked Hillary Clinton,” “Lyin’ Ted Cruz” “Little Marco Rubio” and “Crazy Bernie Sanders” during the 2016 campaign. “Sneaky Dianne Feinstein,” “Liddle Bob Corker,” and “Wacky Congresswoman Wilson” are among the other monikers he has used in the past.

On Friday, Durbin spoke out against Trump to confirm reports of the president’s wording in Thursday’s meeting. Durbin told the media that the president used “hate-filled, vile and racist” language while speaking about immigrants from Africa and Haiti.

