Trump Lashes out at Pelosi and ‘Scam Impeachment’ in Christmas Day Tweets

President Donald Trump spent part of his Christmas day voicing his frustration with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the ongoing impeachment effort against him.

In a pair of tweets sent out Wednesday afternoon, Trump assailed “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” for how House Democrats handled the impeachment probe.

“Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be’ bipartisan.’”

…& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

He continued to accuse Democrats of trying to control the impeachment trial in the Senate and accused them of hypocrisy for asking for new witnesses and documents. – READ MORE