Trump issues warning to Iran: ‘Do not kill your protesters … the USA is watching’

President Trump issued a stark warning Sunday to Iran as leaders in Tehran gear up to deal with protesters who took to the streets after the government admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet.

“To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS,” Trump tweeted. “Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching.”

He added: “Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”