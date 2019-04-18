Trump invokes ‘Game of Thrones’ to mock opponents over Mueller report

President Trump on Thursday turned to “Game of Thrones” for inspiration as he mocked his political opponents ahead of the release of the special counsel’s report on the Russia investigation — declaring that it was “Game Over” for them.

“No collusion, no obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats…GAME OVER,” a graphic Trump tweeted read.

TRUMP BLASTS RUSSIA PROBE AS ‘HOAX’ AND ‘HARASSMENT’ AHEAD OF MUELLER REPORT RELEASE

The graphic, showing Trump in a cloud of smoke, used a font used by the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones” — which aired the first episode of its final season on Sunday evening.

HBO were not keen on the tweet however: “Though we can understand the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes,” the company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. – READ MORE