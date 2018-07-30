True Pundit

Trump Invites NYT Publisher Sulzberger to White House – Then Lectures Him on Fake News

President Trump said early Sunday that he met with A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher of The New York Times, to discuss media coverage of his administration, and the president’s belief that some members of the press have become the “enemy of the people.”

Trump said the two men met at the White House, and called their discussion “very good and interesting.”

“Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, ‘Enemy of the People.’ Sad!” Trump tweeted.

The New York Times said in a statement later Sunday morning that Sulzberger accepted an invitation from the White House and attended a meeting on July 20. The newspaper said the publisher has in the past met with presidents and other public figures concerned about coverage. – READ MORE

President Trump ripped what he called “haters in the dying newspaper industry” Sunday after the publisher of The New York Times criticized Trump’s rhetoric as “not just divisive but increasingly dangerous.”

In a rant that took up four separate tweets, the president complained that the media had been “driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Trump posted the tweets a few hours after New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger detailed a July 20 meeting between himself and Trump. Sulzberger said Trump’s aides had initially requested the meeting not be made public, but added he decided to comment after Trump discussed it in another Tweet earlier Sunday.

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!” Trump wrote.- READ MORE

