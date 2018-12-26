Trump, in Christmas Eve phone call, asks child if they still believe in Santa Claus (VIDEO)

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a series of Christmas Eve phone calls on Monday, punctuated by an exchange in which the president apparently questioned a child’s belief in Santa Claus.

“Are you still a believer in Santa?” the president could be heard asking the child over the phone. “Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Trump then chuckled before concluding the call with the child. “You just go enjoy yourself,” he said into the receiver.

"Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?" – Donald Trump@BarstoolNewsN pic.twitter.com/avm3JHmjsD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 25, 2018

Helping children across the country track #Santa is becoming one of my favorite traditions! @Potus and I enjoyed working with @NORADSanta – #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/CYNkARbFaI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2018