Trump Impeachment Trial To Start February 8th, Dems Float Ban From Office (Again)

Senate Democrat Leader Schumer announced The Senate will start President Trump’s second impeachment trial during the week of Feb. 8, marginally ahead of Senate Republican Leader McConnell’s proposed timeline.

“Both the House managers and the defense will have a period of time to draft their legal briefs just as they did in previous trials. … Once the briefs are drafted, the presentation by the parties will commence the week of Feb. 8,” Schumer said from the Senate floor (in dramatic fashion)…

JUST IN: The impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is set to begin the week of February 8th pic.twitter.com/78bWC3liNk — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2021

The full timeline:

“Leader McConnell is glad that Leader Schumer agreed to Republicans’ request for additional time during the pre-trial phase. Especially given the fast and minimal process in the House, Republicans set out to ensure the Senate’s next steps will respect former President Trump’s rights and due process, the institution of the Senate, and the office of the presidency,” said Doug Andres, a spokesman for McConnell.

Finally, in yet another news-cycle-grabbing repeat of what has been discussed numerous times, The Hill reports that Democrats are mulling whether they can use the 14th Amendment to prevent former President Trump from ever holding office again.– READ MORE

