Trump Honors Normandy Vets In SOTU — Gets HUGE Thumbs-Up

President Donald Trump honored three World War II veterans who fought on D-Day at the State of the Union Tuesday, with one of the heroes springing up and giving Trump an enthusiastic thumbs-up.

Trump honored Private First Class Joseph Reilly, Staff Sergeant Irving Locker and Sergeant Herman Zeitchik, all of whom served in WWII and fought on D-Day.

“In June, we mark 75 years since the start of what General Dwight D. Eisenhower called the Great Crusade — the Allied liberation of Europe in World War II. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, 15,000 young American men jumped from the sky, and 60,000 more stormed in from the sea, to save our civilization from tyranny,” Trump said. “Here with us tonight are three of those heroes: Private First Class Joseph Reilly, Staff Sergeant Irving Locker, and Sergeant Herman Zeitchik. Gentlemen, we salute you.”

The three men received a standing ovation from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Soon after praising the three soldiers, Trump recognized astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who also received a standing ovation. Aldrin responded with a crisp salute to the president.

