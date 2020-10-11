Trump Hits Back at Whitmer for Calling Him ‘Complicit’ After Kidnapping Plot Thwarted

The president and his re-election campaign are swiping back after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) blamed President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, claiming it encouraged the plot by a militia group to kidnap her.

After federal law enforcement officials announced on Thursday they had arrested six people plotting to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow the Michigan state government, Whitmer placed the blame on Trump’s rhetoric.

“Just last week, the President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups,” Whitmer said. “‘Stand back and stand by,’ he told them. ‘Stand back and stand by.’ Hate groups heard the President’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry. As a call to action.”

She continued, “When our leaders speak, their words matter,” adding, “When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.” – READ MORE

