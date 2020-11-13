Trump Eyes Launching Media Empire Post-Presidency To ‘Wreck Fox’: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly eying launching an online media company after his presidency.

Trump is considering launching an online competitor to Fox News in part to spite the network, according to sources familiar with the president’s thinking, Axios reported on Thursday. Trump has increasingly criticized Fox in recent months over its coverage and then its decision to call the state of Arizona early for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” a source told Axios.

The president has extensive email and cell phone lists from his 2016 and 2020 campaigns that he can use to help launch a media venture. Trump may also use rallies late in the year, ostensibly for building support for his election legal fight with Biden, to bash Fox News to his base. Many of the members of Trump’s target audience for a media venture are likely Fox viewers.

Trump is planning to sidestep the boundaries of launching a cable network and moving straight to an online streaming/subscription service

