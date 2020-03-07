Trump Economy Roared In February. Lowest Unemployment In Over 50 Years.

Coronavirus or no coronavirus, President Trump’s economy weathered the storm in February and remained strong, as proven by data released by the Labor Department on Friday, showing the nation added 273,000 new jobs in February and the unemployment rate was an astonishingly low 3.5%, the lowest level in over 50 years.

CNBC noted, “The January and February gains tied for best month since May 2018. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for payroll growth of 175,000 and a 3.5% jobless level.”

Not only was February cause for cheering, the previous two months were even beteer than had been surmised, as the number of jobs added in December was re-estimated from 147,000 to 184,000, and January soared from 225,000 to 273,000. Average hourly earnings grew by 3% over the past year.

Various sectors of the economy reported great gains in February; health care and social assistance: up 57,000 jobs; food services and drinking places: up 53,000 apiece; government employment: up 45,000; construction: up 42,000; professional and technical services: up 32,000; finance: up 26,000. – READ MORE

