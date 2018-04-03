True Pundit

Politics Security

Trump Drops Devastating New Nickname On Barry-O

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump touted his Rasmussen poll numbers Tuesday and dropped a new cutting nickname on his predecessor.

The president responded to Monday’s Rasmussen daily tracking poll finding him at 50% which puts him ahead of Obama at the same point in his presidency.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: