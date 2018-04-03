Trump Drops Devastating New Nickname On Barry-O

President Donald Trump touted his Rasmussen poll numbers Tuesday and dropped a new cutting nickname on his predecessor.

Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

The president responded to Monday’s Rasmussen daily tracking poll finding him at 50% which puts him ahead of Obama at the same point in his presidency.

