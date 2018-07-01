Trump doubles down amid protests: Illegal border crossers must be deported ‘immediately’

President Trump doubled down Saturday on his demand that people who cross into the U.S. illegally be deported immediately, declaring that American immigration laws are “the dumbest anywhere in the world.”

“When people come into our Country illegally, we must IMMEDIATELY escort them back out without going through years of legal maneuvering,” Trump tweeted while at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., for the weekend.

“Our laws are the dumbest anywhere in the world. Republicans want Strong Borders and no Crime. Dems want Open Borders and are weak on Crime!”

His comments came as tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., and cities across the country on Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies, particularly its “zero tolerance” approach that has led to thousands of migrant children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. – READ MORE

