Trump Doesn’t Invite House Democrats to USMCA Signing Ceremony

President Donald Trump did not invite House Democrats to Wednesday’s signing ceremony of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) at the White House, said the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“The White House hasn’t invite House Democrats to their USMCA signing ceremony,” Pelosi spokesman Henry Connelly said in a statement Tuesday. “But we’ll be well represented in the huge changes to the original USMCA draft that Democrats wrested out of the Administration on labor, prescription drugs, environment and enforcement mechanisms.”

Earlier this month, the Senate overwhelmingly voted in favor of the revamped trade pact — 89 to 10 — delivering President Trump a key legislative victory in a presidential election year. The approval came after China agreed to buy an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods and services over the next two years as part of their “phase one” trade agreement.

The House approved the agreement 358-41 on December 19, after a year of difficult talks between the White House and House Democrats — who have spent months focused on impeaching the president.