Trump Destroys Mueller & Cohen Scheme in Upcoming FOX Interview: ‘Payments Came from Me, Not Campaign’

President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the hush-money payments made by Michael Cohen to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal came directly from him.

“They didn’t come out of the campaign, they came from me,” Trump said in a “Fox and Friends” interview set to air on Thursday morning.

Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes on Tuesday.

During his plea entry, Cohen said that he made illegal campaign contributions to Daniels and McDougal at the direction of Trump to influence the election.

President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News set to air Thursday that he, not his campaign, funded hush-money payments made by his former attorney to two women who claim to have had affairs with him.

“They didn’t come out of the campaign, they came from me,” Trump said in a “Fox & Friends” interview. Trump then claimed that it did not warrant a campaign violation. READ MORE:

