Trump Demands Congressional Action Against ‘Sinister’ Illegal Immigrants

President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded that Congress act to protect America from illegal immigrants crossing into America “for their own sinister purposes.”

“Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not – and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes. Congress must act on fixing the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world! Vote ‘R,’ Trump tweeted.

Trump said that he will not bend in his efforts to build a Border Wall and reform immigration.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!” Trump tweeted – READ MORE

The Justice Department reportedly told its employees to no longer use the term “undocumented” immigrant, a term the DOJ said was not in U.S. law.

“The word ‘undocumented’ is not based in US code and should not be used to describe someone’s illegal presence in the country,” the department said in an agency-wide email, according to CNN.

In the email, the department told employees to instead use the term “illegal alien” in documents like press releases.

“PIOs [public information officers] should follow definitions in 8 U.S. Code § 1101 to describe status,” the DOJ said.

Specifically, when a defendant’s illegal presence in the U.S. is an established fact in the public record, or when it has been provided to the court to help determine whether to detain a defendant, they should be referred to as an “illegal alien.” – READ MORE

