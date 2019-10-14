Trump Could Be Impeached Based On A Parade Of “Whistleblowers” That Won’t Even Testify In Person

This “impeachment inquiry” is becoming more shady with each passing day. Nancy Pelosi won’t even take a vote in the House to officially approve this “impeachment inquiry” because she is convinced that such a vote is not needed. But as White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has aptly noted, the lack of a vote “violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process”. And now we are learning that the original whistleblower is asking if he can “submit testimony in writing instead of appearing in person”, which would likely mean that we may never found out the identify of this individual. So we could potentially be facing a scenario in which the House of Representatives actually impeaches the president of the United States based on “testimony” from an anonymous source that they never actually get to see face to face.

The U.S. Constitution sets a very high standard for impeaching a president, and it is absolutely absurd that this process is moving forward based on information from someone that does not want to face any sort of public scrutiny and that did not even have firsthand knowledge of Trump’s conversation with the president of Ukraine in the first place.

And guess what? Now that the original “whistleblower” has gotten so much favorable attention, it has encouraged other “potential whistleblowers” to start coming forward…

If the original whistleblower was forced to testify publicly, a lot of these new “whistleblowers” would quickly disappear. But at this point, it appears that the original whistleblower is going to try to avoid even testifying behind closed doors to Congress. In fact, it is being reported that he may not ever testify in person to anyone. At this point, the legal team representing the “whistleblower” has officially asked Congress if the “whistleblower” can “submit testimony in writing instead of appearing in person”…

Lawyers for the CIA officer whose whistleblower complaint helped ignite an impeachment inquiry into President Trump have asked Congress whether their client could submit testimony in writing instead of appearing in person, according to people familiar with the matter.

The request reflects concerns about whether the whistleblower could testify to Democrats and Republicans without revealing his identity, and fears that doing so would lead to it being publicly leaked, jeopardizing his personal safety. The intelligence committees haven’t yet responded to the inquiry about potential written testimony, the people said. – READ MORE