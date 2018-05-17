Politics
Trump congratulates America on 1 year anniversary of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt”
Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction. The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018
President Trump marked the one year anniversary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation with a tweet “congratulating America” for entering into the second year of “the greatest Witch Hunt in American History.” – READ MORE
Axios