Trump congratulates America on 1 year anniversary of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt”

President Trump marked the one year anniversary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation with a tweet “congratulating America” for entering into the second year of “the greatest Witch Hunt in American History.” – READ MORE

"[W]e are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History"

