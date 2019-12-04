Trump Campaign Mocks Kamala Harris Dropping Out: ‘Congratulations Tulsi Gabbard!’

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign ribbed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) after announcing that she is ending her flailing bid for the White House.

BREAKING NEWS: @KamalaHarris has ended her campaign for president. Congratulations @TulsiGabbard!🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WnS247P6d9 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 3, 2019

Trump War Room, a Twitter account managed by the president’s campaign, tweeted a congratulatory message to 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) after Harris suspended her campaign. Gabbard’s rivalry with Harris was a mainstay on the campaign trail after the Hawaii Democrat eviscerated the senator’s record as a prosecutor at July’s primary debate. According to the New York Times, Harris campaign aides point to the incident as one of several factors that led to the candidate’s “summer slump.” – READ MORE