Trump Campaign Mocks Kamala Harris Dropping Out: ‘Congratulations Tulsi Gabbard!’

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign ribbed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) after announcing that she is ending her flailing bid for the White House.

Trump War Room, a Twitter account managed by the president’s campaign, tweeted a congratulatory message to 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) after Harris suspended her campaign. Gabbard’s rivalry with Harris was a mainstay on the campaign trail after the Hawaii Democrat eviscerated the senator’s record as a prosecutor at July’s primary debate. According to the New York Times, Harris campaign aides point to the incident as one of several factors that led to the candidate’s “summer slump.” – READ MORE

