Trump border wall crowdfunding possible under Tennessee lawmaker’s ‘trust fund’ bill

Those who want to see President Trump’s border wall built may get a chance to help fund the project if a recently introduced bill is passed.

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., last week, would create a “border wall trust fund.” People could donate any amount of money to it, with the funds specifically designated for “whatever it takes to build the wall” — from supplies to salaries. It would be overseen by the Treasury Department, according to Black.

“Real immigration reform cannot be achieved without a secure border — President Trump has been clear about this since day one,” Black, a member of the House Budget Committee, said in a statement. “The most important job of the federal government is the safety and security of the American people, and if citizens in our country wish to contribute to this effort, they absolutely should be given the opportunity.”

In an interview with Fox News, Black said while anyone can donate money to the U.S. Treasury now, this trust fund would ensure donations would specifically go toward the construction of the border wall.

“I support President Trump in building the wall. It’s going to take big funds to do that,” Black said, adding that she doesn’t believe Congress has done enough in terms of allocating funding for the wall. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1