Trump Blasts Apple for Not Cooperating With FBI Probe to Unlock iPhones of Pensacola Shooter

President Donald Trump ripped into Apple for apparently refusing to cooperate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe of the gunman behind the December shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, that killed three U.S. sailors.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Trump called on the technology company to “step up to the plate” and unlock the shooter’s phone to help the FBI’s investigation.

“We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers, and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020

Trump appeared to be referring to a series of actions taken by his administration to exempt Apple parts and products from tariffs on Chinese imports.

The FBI asked Apple for help unlocking two iPhones on January 8. But on Monday, Barr said that Apple refused to help the agency unlock the phones. – READ MORE