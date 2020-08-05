Trump Blamed After Democrat HQ Burned To Ground In Arizona. Police Claim Democrat Activist Responsible.

Leftists blamed President Donald Trump and Republicans after an alleged arson fire burned down the Maricopa County Democratic Party office building last week, but police say the culprit was a Democrat activist.

The office, which serves as the state Democratic Party headquarters, was set on fire during the early morning hours of last Friday.

ARREST MADE: 29-year-old Matthew Egler has been arrested in connection with the fire set to the Democratic Party Headquarters. The fire happened after midnight on Friday, July 24 near Central and Thomas in Downtown Phoenix. The fire caused substantial damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/6cXhOppySA — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 29, 2020

Late this week, the Phoenix Police Department announced that “Matthew Egler was arrested Wednesday morning on arson charges.”

“The 29-year-old was a former volunteer at the office but had recently been banned from continued volunteer service,” the department said. “The fire happened after midnight on Friday, July 24 at the offices near Central and Thomas in Downtown Phoenix. ​​​​The fire was extinguished but not before causing substantial damage to the building.” – READ MORE

