Trump ‘Belongs In Jail’ But Biden Should Consider Pardoning Him, James Comey Says

President Donald Trump belongs in jail, but that it would be good for the country if President-elect Joe Biden pardoned him, former FBI director James Comey said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump “obviously” belongs in jail, but pursuing it might not be best for the nation, James Comey told BBC News Wednesday night. Instead, Comey suggested that Biden consider pardoning Trump.

“I obviously think belongs in jail, but I don’t think pursuing that is in the best interests of the entire nation,” Comey said, according to BBC. “So, I think the wiser decision would be not to pursue him, but whatever you do, the next President Joe Biden should explain it to the American people.”

“As part of healing the country and getting us to a place where we can focus on things that are going to matter over the next four years, I think Joe Biden is going to have to at least think about ,” Comey continued.

“Donald Trump belongs in jail.” Ex-FBI Director @Comey says while he “obviously believes” the president should be in jail, he doesn’t think “pursuing that is in the best interests of the American people”, adding Joe Biden should “consider” pardoning Donald Trump#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/RUghKyq5nW — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 13, 2021

Comey added that he is unsure if Trump would even accept a pardon given the possibility that it is an omission of guilt, according to BBC.

Months after taking office, Trump fired Comey, The New York Times reported at the time. The firing came amid the FBI’s probe into alleged collusion between Trump’s advisers and Russian officials.

In September 1974, then President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon marking the only time a U.S. president received a pardon. Nixon had resigned in one month earlier after it became increasingly likely that he’d be impeached over the Watergate scandal, which could have led to a federal indictment.