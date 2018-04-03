Trump attacks CNN president: ‘Little’ Jeff Zucker isn’t having much fun

President Trump attacked CNN president Jeff Zucker Tuesday morning on Twitter, mocking the media executive in an early-morning tweet claiming Zucker’s job is in “jeopardy.”

In the tweet, Trump attacked “low-ratings CNN” and insinuated that the news network will not hire a journalist unless they are “totally anti-Trump.”

“Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump? Little Jeff Zuker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting!” the president tweeted.

Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump? Little Jeff Zuker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Trump has taken aim at the news network a number of times, including on Monday when the president took a shot at the network while defending Sinclair Broadcasting Group after its move to have its local news anchors warn of alleged bias in reporting by other media outlets.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1