Trump And Washington Post Reporter Have Twitter Tiff Over Who Called Whom First

President Donald Trump accused Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa of being “Fake News” on Twitter Wednesday after Costa tweeted about receiving a call from the president.

“I didn’t call Bob Costa of the Washington Post, he called me (Returned his call)! Just more Fake News,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

I didn’t call Bob Costa of the Washington Post, he called me (Returned his call)! Just more Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Costa quickly responded by pointing to a tweet he sent out Tuesday night.

“President Trump called me this evening, in response to my request for comment on a profile story on a Trump World figure. After speaking on that topic, he took a few questions about his administration’s standoff with Congress. We’ll publish those remarks tonight,” Costa wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

President Trump called me this evening, in response to my request for comment on a profile story on a Trump World figure. After speaking on that topic, he took a few questions about his administration's standoff with Congress. We'll publish those remarks tonight. — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 23, 2019

The Washington Post also weighed in on its official Twitter account.

“President Trump is referring to this story. In response to a request for comment on a separate topic, the president called back and took questions about his administration’s standoff with Congress,” the outlet wrote Wednesday.

President Trump is referring to this story.



In response to a request for comment on a separate topic, the president called @costareports back and took questions about his administration's standoff with Congress https://t.co/PQbsAUz3JK https://t.co/k4W4KXX9Iy — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 24, 2019

The Washington Post reporter had recently spoken with Trump for a story about his opposition to White House aides testifying to Congress in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited Russia report.

Trump used one of his favorite nicknames for the press on Costa. Trump reportedly called claims that he referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple” during a March meeting as fake news, and also delivered a backhanded compliment to “FAKE NEWS CNN” in January for allegedly understanding border wall funding negotiations better than Fox News.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to [email protected].Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]