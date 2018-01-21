Trump administration to revoke Obama-era policy for abortion providers

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that it would revoke an Obama-era “legal guidance” that discouraged states from defunding organizations, such as Planned Parenthood, that provide abortion services.

According to officials who spoke with Reuters, HHS will implement new regulations aimed at protecting health care workers’ civil rights based on religious and conscience objections.

HHS said the changes were necessary after years of the federal government forcing health care workers to provide services like abortion, euthanasia, and sterilization.

The Obama-era guidance restricted states’ ability “to take certain actions against family-planning providers that offer abortions,” according to a statement by HHS. – READ MORE

A former Planned Parenthood health center director says her main goal is not to make abortion illegal or even to defund Planned Parenthood, but, instead to make the entire idea of abortion “unthinkable.”

Former Planned Parenthood manager Abby Johnson, who now runs And Then There Were None, which helps abortion… https://t.co/P7HSYrqrGt — ATTWN (@ATTWNministry) January 3, 2018

Abby Johnson, now a national pro-life leader, tells Breitbart News that, as the March for Life approaches Friday, it is understandable many pro-life activists are focused on eliminating taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood.

“But, if I’m totally honest, my main goal is not to defund Planned Parenthood,” Johnson said during an interview. “My main goal is not even to make abortion illegal. My goal is to make abortion unthinkable, so that women would know there are other options available and that there are real and reputable healthcare centers that can take care of all their healthcare needs.”

Johnson explains eight former abortion industry workers will be marching with the organization she founded – And Then There Were None (ATTWN) – during the March for Life in Washington, DC. On the group’s website, Johnson says she knows “the deception of the abortion industry very well.” – READ MORE

Irony and abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood go together like Sid & Nancy — right down to the organization’s name itself. This weekend, PP CEO Cecile Richards further solidified that relationship with the bizarre when she declared her abortion business a “lifesaver.”

Speaking with Fast Company Magazine, Richards bragged about the many lives her business has saved, completely unaware of the lives it did not — and certainly did not mention those it’s murdered outright. She recalled a story from when PP began offering a text-chat service and one of the first young women her organization used the platform to “help.”

“A young woman texted us late at night and said, ‘I have no one to talk to.’ And we texted back and said, ‘We’re here to help you.’ And then she told us her story,” said Richards.

The CEO continued, “She really did need to see a medical professional immediately, and we were able to make that appointment. And I’ll never forget — we texted at the end, ‘Do you have everything you need for now?’ And she said, just like a teenager would, ‘You have been a lifesaver,’ with a little smiley face emoticon. And then a couple minutes later she texted back, ‘But will you still be there later tonight if I need you?’ That, to me, is what Planned Parenthood is all about.’ – READ MORE