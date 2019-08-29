Trump Administration Praised for Standing Against U.N. Pro-Abortion Agenda

The president of a leading international pro-life organization applauded the Trump administration Wednesday for inviting other world leaders to join the United States in standing against continued efforts within the U.N. to establish a global right to abortion on demand.

Bradley Mattes, president of Life Issues Institute and the International Right to Life Federation, commended United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar for their recent “unprecedented letter” inviting other world leaders to stand with the U.S. in defending life at the U.N.

The secretaries’ letter followed a joint statement at the 2019 World Health Assembly by the U.S., Brazil, Egypt, Ghana, Haiti, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia, in which the countries condemned the use of the phrase “sexual and reproductive health and rights” to force a pro-abortion agenda.

“This unprecedented letter from two high-ranking United States Cabinet members is welcome news to the international pro-life community,” Mattes said – READ MORE