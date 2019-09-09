Trump Addresses the Republicans Taking Him on in The Primary, Says He’s Not Worried About the ‘Three Stooges’

President Donald Trump called out those who are looking to challenge him in the Republican presidential primary, deeming his competitors the “Three Stooges.”

Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.) officially kicked off his presidential bid for the 2020 presidential election on Sunday, joining two other Republicans vying to take on Trump.

Sanford, along with former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) and former Gov. Bill Weld (R-Mass.), are those who the president has dubbed as the “Three Stooges.”

…but then he ran for Congress and won, only to lose his re-elect after I Tweeted my endorsement, on Election Day, for his opponent. But now take heart, he is back, and running for President of the United States. The Three Stooges, all badly failed candidates, will give it a go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

In an early Monday tweet, Trump knocked his primary challengers, while explicitly calling out Sanford’s controversial past of having an extramarital affair in Argentina. The president said the former congressman’s relationship “with his Flaming Dancer friend” had “sounded like his political career was over.” – READ MORE