Trump 2020 Campaign Aims to Hold Democratic Field of ‘Socialists’ Accountable for ‘Extreme’ Rhetoric

The national campaign spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential reelection campaign made it clear the campaign is focusing on holding the 22 Democratic presidential nominees accountable for their “extreme” rhetoric.

As the 2020 presidential race begins to ramp up, the growing field of Democrats vying for the chance to take on Trump for the White House, the president’s campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News they are “keeping tabs” on the “homogenous group of socialists.”

She continued on to say the Trump campaign is eager to have the candidates in the massive field “answer” for their “extreme” statements, such as Sanders’ infamous idea of allowing felons — including “terrible people” like the Boston Marathon Bomber — vote from prison.

“We certainly keep tabs on all the Democratic contenders. One of the things that we’re very keen on doing is having every other Democrat answer for the inevitable extreme, completely out of left field statement that is made on a daily basis.”

“So when Bernie Sanders says, ‘let’s let the Boston bomber vote’ we want to hear from every other Democratic candidate how they feel about that,” McEnany added. – READ MORE